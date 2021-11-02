BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 42,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,575,358. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

