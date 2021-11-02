Bitcoin Atom Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

