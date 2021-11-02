Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $36.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $65.61 or 0.00103468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00271873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00136221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

