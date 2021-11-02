Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $64,135.32 and approximately $638.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.