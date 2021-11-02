Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 320,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

