Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

