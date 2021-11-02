Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 594,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.