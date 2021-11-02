BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

BB traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$14.13. 2,533,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,594. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

