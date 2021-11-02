BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Hits $7,984.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and $7,984.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00026780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,992,187 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

