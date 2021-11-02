BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 96,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,355. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 221,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.