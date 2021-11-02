BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 96,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,355. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.