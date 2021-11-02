BlackRock Inc. Purchases 48,308 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $904.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.