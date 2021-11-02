BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

