BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.98. Zepp Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

