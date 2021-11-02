BlackRock Inc. Takes $7.48 Million Position in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.20% of AiHuiShou International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $5,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RERE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

RERE opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

AiHuiShou International Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

