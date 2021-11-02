BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 42.5% in October

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

