Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $262,783.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

