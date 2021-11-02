Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

APRN stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Apron stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Blue Apron worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

