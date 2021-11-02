BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.97 ($72.91).

EPA:BNP opened at €59.67 ($70.20) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.20.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

