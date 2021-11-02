Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

