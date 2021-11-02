Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,271,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of MBIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBI opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $856.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.93. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

