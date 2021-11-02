Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

