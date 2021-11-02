Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,504 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

