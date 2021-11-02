Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $494,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

