Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,065 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

