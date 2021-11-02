Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes $241,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.84 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

