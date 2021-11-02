BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 34.4% in October

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

