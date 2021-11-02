BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 34.4% in October

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
