BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 96,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,302,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

