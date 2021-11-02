Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

CAR stock opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $4.40. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

