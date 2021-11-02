Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

