Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $111.16 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

