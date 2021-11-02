Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.42% of Brigham Minerals worth $41,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

MNRL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.