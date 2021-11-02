Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 2nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Brilliant Earth Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

