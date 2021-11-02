Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,545. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

