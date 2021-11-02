Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 3,153,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

