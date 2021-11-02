Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

