Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
