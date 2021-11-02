Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 492,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,814. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

