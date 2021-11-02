Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.
NYSE BNL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 492,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,814. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.
BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
