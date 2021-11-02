Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aravive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,158. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

