Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,862. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

