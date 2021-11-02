Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $154.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.40 million to $156.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $626.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $593.70 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 173,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,150. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

