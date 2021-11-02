Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 460,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,520,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

