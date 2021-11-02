Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post $60.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.69 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,301,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 709,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

