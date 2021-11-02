Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ANAB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,753. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $882.25 million, a PE ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

