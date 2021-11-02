Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

