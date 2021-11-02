Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

