Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,934,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

