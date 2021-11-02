Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $264.19

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 277,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $228.62. Cigna has a 1-year low of $177.27 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

