Brokerages Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $89.08

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of GXO traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. 1,027,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,458. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

