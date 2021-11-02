Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $89.11

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.11.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 5,132,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,829. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

