Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $283.67

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.86. 373,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.08 and a 200 day moving average of $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

