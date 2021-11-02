Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $26.70

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

